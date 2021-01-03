HARDIN - With the delay of the start of the Illinois High School Association's winter sports season until after the start of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the boys' basketball team at Hardin Calhoun High School is pressing on with prep work for the possible start of the season, and in fact, has gotten some games in playing as a club team in Missouri.

The Warriors have joined a few other schools in the area to play a club schedule until the official start of practice and play by the IHSA, and have played some games in the Show-Me State, which are unofficial, as the coaches aren't allowed to work with their teams in non-IHSA sanctioned activity.

"What happened after the IHSA shut us down, and we couldn't have access to our gym because of insurance reasons, one of the parents decided to see if the boys would form a club," said Calhoun head coach Ryan Graner, "and it's called the Calhoun Basketball Club. And several teams from Metro-East were going across the river in a club format, so we just joined the masses."

It was important to the Warrior players to find as many games as possible during the pandemic delay, as Calhoun has a great mix of seniors and underclassmen who were poised to be one of the best teams in the school's history.

"We've got a combination of two really good seniors and underclassmen," Graner said, "and most of the kids were looking for a chance to play, so here we are."

The two key seniors are 6' 8" Ben Eberlin and 6' 7" Corey Nelson, along with two other seniors who had starting experience, Kaden Baalman and Zach Quiller and junior Brody Caselton also brings experience to a very solid Warrior team.

"They've been key contributors since their freshman years," Graner said about Eberlin and Nelson.

This year's Warriors' team may have ranked with some of the best teams in the school's history, especially in recent years. Hardin went 25-4 in the 2005-06 season, then followed up in 2006-07 with a 26-5 mark. Both times, the Warriors were eliminated in the IHSA Class 1A playoffs by Liberty.

Despite the problems, the Warriors remain a very hard working, dedicated team, who keep on striving and remain committed.

"It's a great group of kids," Graner said. "It's a tough situation, for sure with the COVID-19 Pandemic."

The COVID-19 situation, which started last March with the cancellation of the remainder of the boys' basketball tournament and the entire 2020 spring sporting seasons, along with a limited fall sporting season involving low-risk sports such as golf, cross country, girls swimming and girls tennis, still presents some concern to the Warriors. Nevertheless, Graner is still very proud of his player for persevering and for working hard in hopes of some kind of season.

"Without a doubt, it's a very close-knit group," Graner said. "They've put in so many hours of practice time over the years, that they've developed into one of my better defensive teams, and I'm really proud of that."

Graner and the Warriors remain optimistic about starting the season.

"Just keeping my fingers crossed, and hoping that we get through this pandemic," Graner said. "I'm ready to get back onto the court."

