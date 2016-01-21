http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/16-1-21-DH-to-the-NL.mp3

As he wrapped up his media session at the Winter Warm-Up, St. Louis Cardinals General Manager John Mozeliak took an extra minute to share an update on the possibility of the designated hitter coming to the National League.

“There were times I could look all of you in the face and say, it’s a non-starter; it’s not being discussed at owner level or GM level but over the last year it has,” began Mozeliak. “I’m not suggesting or saying you’re going to see a change, but I definitely the momentum of a) of having down-offense in the Major League level is something that people are starting to consider if that might help and also perhaps, looking at injury risks.”

Wainwright was limited to just seven starts in 2015 after he ruptured his Achilles leaving the batters box in Milwaukee on April 25th.

“I don’t think that changed my view,” continued Mozeliak. “I certainly think someone like Adam could’ve been hurt coming off the mound, coming out of the batter’s box, slipping out of a shower. But net-net, you certainly don’t want to see players hurt and I do think from an overall standpoint, you may see more discussion on the DH at the National League level.”

Mozeliak was correct as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred addressed the designated hitter topic with media at the owner’s meetings on Thursday.

“Twenty years ago, when you talked to National League owners about the DH–you thought you were talking some sort of heretical comment,” said Manfred. “We have a newer group. There’s been turnover and I think our owners in general have demonstrated a willingness to change the game in ways we think would be good for the fans–always respecting the history and traditions of the sport.”

St. Louis Cardinals Chairman of the Board Bill DeWitt Jr. understands that offense is down, but doesn’t see a quick rush to add the designated hitter to the NL.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There are other ways to get offense back in the game,” he said. “We’ve got a Commissioner who’s very creative and sensitive to the needs of the game and there’s things you can do with the strike zone–that type of thing where you can tweak things on the margin and get more offense if everyone feels it’s warranted.”

Last season actually saw a slight rise in offense as 10 teams scored at least 700 runs, up from eight in 2014. That season was down, however, compared to 2013 (11), 2012 (17), and 2011 (16) in terms of that plateau.

NEW TRADE DEADLINE

–For this season only, MLB will move their non-waiver trade deadline to August 1st. The move is being made as the normal deadline of July 31st is on a Sunday with the belief it should make things easier for the clubs because of the game schedules.

CORREA CASE

–The following comment from Commissioner Manfred regarding any possible discipline regarding the Chris Correa hacking case was posted on MLB.com “I want to deal with [that] when I’m comfortable that I can know all of the facts,” Manfred said. “The government is uniquely positioned to know exactly what happened there. If I conduct my own investigation, the idea that I would be able to uncover the sort of information they can without the benefit of subpoenas and warrants and whatnot is just not realistic. We have not yet received a full briefing on the facts. I’m hopeful that as that process moves along that the U.S. Attorney will share as much information as he can with us, and I’ll try to make the best decision possible.”

A sentencing hearing for Correa is scheduled for April 11th.

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports