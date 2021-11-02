ALTON - Alton veteran firefighter of 24 years Derrick Richardson is the first black Battalion Chief of the Alton Fire Department.

Richardson was officially promoted to Battalion Chief on November 1, 2021. Derrick began his career with the Alton Fire Department in 1997, where he rose through the ranks and received numerous fire certifications and awards over his career, including a Certificate of Recognition from the State of Illinois Medal of Honor Committee in 2013.

Article continues after sponsor message

While working with the fire department, Derrick received his Associate Degree in Applied Science in Fire Science, and an Associate Degree in Science, both from Lewis & Clark Community College. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership from Greenville University. Derrick is also a local columnist and published author of three books of quotes, and is very active in the Alton community. In 2021, he and his wife, Kathleen, established a namesake scholarship at Lewis & Clark Community College for minorities to enroll in the EMT program.

“It is with great privilege and honor to serve on the Alton Fire Department," Battalion Chief Richardson said. “I will continue throughout my career to give the fire department and the community my best.”

More like this: