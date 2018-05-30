WOOD RIVER - Derrick Richardson has been appointed to the Board of Directors at Midwest Members Credit Union. Richardson’s appointment is due to the recent passing of longtime chairman of the board Michael L. Frye. Frye served on the Board of Directors for 38 years, 29 years as Chairman.

Richardson is a Captain at the Alton Fire Department, an emergency medical technician, and serves as a fire science instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College. He is also an active community volunteer. Richardson has been a member of the Supervisory Committee at Midwest Members Credit Union since April 2016 and with his recent appointment is now a member of the Board of Directors.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to Richardson, long time board members Kerry Pitt and Gerard Jacquin also have been appointed to new roles. Pitt has served on the Board since May 1995 and now has been appointed as Chairman. Jacquin has served on the Board since December 2002 and has been appointed to Vice Chairman.

More like this: