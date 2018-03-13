ALTON - Derrick and Kathleen Richardson of Alton and Joelle Shearin, Vice President and General Manager of Argosy Casino Alton, have teamed up to purchase and donate much-needed items to Oasis Women’s Center in Alton.

“I reached out to Margarette Trushel, Execute Director of Oasis Women’s Center, to see if there was anything they could use at the center and she gave me a list”, said Derrick D. Richardson.

“We give back to the Alton community in a number of ways, helping those in need is the best way in my book”, said Derrick D. Richardson. “We will continue to do our part to make Alton better. “

“For nearly 27 years Argosy Casino Alton and our employees have been involved in many area charities. Oasis Women's Center is a great organization that helps many women and families in our region.",said Joelle Shearin, Vice President and General Manager of Argosy Casino Alton. "We have started a program called 'Argosy Cares' where our employees nominate charities each month that they would like to see the casino donate to. It is extremely rewarding to be able to assist the organizations that our team members are passionate about."

The items will be dropped off at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 19, 2018.

