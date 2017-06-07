Derek James Motley
June 7, 2017 12:48 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Derek James Motley
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Audrey and Matthew R. Motley of Girard
Birth weight: 6 lbs 3 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Time : 6:55 AM
Date: May 30, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Drake (5); Matthew (2)
Grandparents: Matt & Michele Motley, Hettick;
Larry Woodward, Hettick; Jamie Romine, Alton