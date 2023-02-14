Couples names: Derek & Katelyn

City: Fieldon

Date met or started dating: November 9, 2014

Date married: October 9, 2015

What makes your relationship special? Oh man! Where do I begin? Our love story started when we were so young. We got married as soon as we graduated high school freashly 18. Then you joined the Military and off to Alaska we went. We had to learn so much together. We took a huge leap of faith together and im so thankful for every journey, every state we went too. We are special because we were best friends before dating and we still are eachothers rocks.

Share a memory you have made together: Our very first memory: 7th grade math class. I remember you sat directly behind me and we would always get in trouble for talking but the kickers is you would always pick and flick your belly button lint at me. That's day our friendship began.

