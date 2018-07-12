To the citizens of Calhoun County:

Sheriff Bill Heffington, who has had the honor of serving in this elected position since 2006, is seeking re-election, and is asking you for your vote this November.

Bill was born and raised in Calhoun, has been a farmer, raised his kids here, and is now watching his grand kids grow up here as well.

Almost 12 years ago, you all hired him to hold one of the most important...if not the most important elected position in the United States of America.......the County Sheriff.

You all have stood by him, and re-elected him in 2010 and 2014.

You, as the citizens, are the only ones who can hire the Sheriff, and you are the only ones who can fire the Sheriff.

The County Sheriff does not answer to other politicians, boards, committees, mayors, or special interests.

The County Sheriff answers to you.....the people.

Government exists for the people by the people, and a County Sheriff's Office is the branch of government that has the greatest direct effect on the citizens' lives.

The County Sheriff has a responsibility to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America.

Bill Heffington takes this responsibility very seriously.

Asking for someone's vote means you are asking for the right to serve them.

Bill Heffington is asking for your vote and would be very humbled to have your support.

Thank you.

May God Bless Calhoun County.

May God Bless the United States of America.

Kyle Jacobs

Chief Deputy Sheriff

