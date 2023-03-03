TROY - Madison County Deputy Coroner Kelly Rogers has provided more information about why it took so long to discover the deceased Richard Maedge. The new report also says Richard took his own life.

Richard was reported missing on April 27, 2022, by his wife, Jennifer. She had talked with him when he was leaving work and when she arrived home in Troy, his car was parked outside, his wallet and keys were in the house, but she could not find Richard.

Troy Police searched the home for Richard but did not find him.

Rogers provided this information to detail more how Richard was not found: "On the evening he was reported missing, there was an odor inside of the home which was described as a sewer-like smell. When Mr. Maedge’s wife called again about an odor, the Troy Police Department responded to the residence and conducted a second search of the home. The odor was described as the same odor when he was originally reported missing.

"A plumbing firm was then contacted by Mr. Maedge’s wife, who responded to the home. The plumber also described the odor as a sewer gas-type odor. The plumber then placed a cap on one of the sewer pipes in the basement. There were then no further reports of an odor inside of the home."

Jennifer discovered Richard's body while looking for a tote with Christmas decorations on Dec. 11, 2022, eight months after the original disappearance and Rogers said he was found in a concealed storage area located in the bedroom closet. The area in the concealed room would only be big enough for one person to occupy it. Upon opening the door to the concealed storage area, she then found the decedent’s body and called 911.

Upon examination of the scene and body, investigators found that Maedge's body was in an advanced state of decomposition and in what was described as a "mummified state." Rogers commented that in the mummified state, there may not have been a trace of odor because fluids would be dried up.

Rogers said Richard was found suspended by a belt which was further secured around his neck. The belt was secured with a screw into a wooden stud. Also found near the body was a cordless drill.

An autopsy examination was conducted by a forensic pathologist and the cause of death was determined to be hanging and the manner of death was ruled as "a suicide."

Rogers said there were no other injuries found during the autopsy examination or evidence found that would indicate anything nefarious regarding Mr. Maedge’s death. Toxicological testing was performed and was positive for Ibuprofen only.

