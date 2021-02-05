EDWARDSVILLE - The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis came through in remarkable fashion again this week, with the quick arrest of a suspect in the double homicide in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive in Alton.

Time after time, when the Major Case Squad is activated, the crime is solved in mere hours, not days.

Two were killed in the crime on Wedgewood - Robert "Bob" Andrews, 59, and Leonard "Jim Ebrey, 67.

Thanks to the work of the 25 investigators in the Major Case Squad team, it was determined Robert Andrews' adopted son - Bryce V. Andrews, 22, was the alleged killer. Because of the Major Case Squad work, justice will now be able to be served as the Deputy Commander of this investigation Brian Koberna described "a heinous attack by homicidal means. Bryce stole the victim's vehicle - a 2005 Pontiac Bonneville - and took additional steps to conceal the crimes, Lt. Koberna said.

"I would like to express my deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and colleagues of the victims in this case," Koberna said at the press conference on Friday. "I would like to commend the tireless efforts of the talented members of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis who worked on this case. I would also like to recognize the members of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison County State's Attorney's Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal, United States Marshal's Service, Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Illinois State Police Crime Laboratory for their efforts. This case could not have been solved without their dedication."

The 25 Major Case Squad investigators and the Madison County Sheriff's officers worked around the clock from Monday until today on this case, to make sure the proper person was charged. The Major Case Squad is such a gift to the area in these types of homicidal situations with the talent that is combined to solve the crime quickly. Law enforcement always says in a homicide case, it is much better to locate the killer in a rapid fashion.

Also, without these efforts, the family would not be able to have justice in this case and ultimately, closure.

The key was locating Bryce Andrews' stolen Pontiac Bonneville in the area of North St. Louis and it obtained further evidence in the case, Lt. Koberna said.

"This was a thorough and quick resolution," Lt. Koberna said. "We investigated over 50 leads and executed numerous search warrants with more likely forthcoming. This case was a good example of old-fashioned police work with persistency and dedication. I understand we can't undo a horrible act but I hope the victims' family, friends, and associates find solace in the fact that the killer is caught."

Lt. Koberna's leadership of the Major Case Squad was also critical to solving the homicides.

Deputy Commander Koberna provided an appropriate conclusion at the press conference:

"The case can now be turned over to the court system and we pray that fair justice will be served."

