EDWARDSVILLE – Team depth figures to be a strength for the SIUE volleyball team as the Cougars open the 2017 season Friday at the Fort Wayne Invitational Presented by Hyatt Place in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Acting Head Coach Kendall Paulus has been watching her squad of 17 players in every practice, trying to determine who will be the starters for the opening match Friday against Toledo at 3:30 p.m. CT.

The Cougars also are scheduled to play two matches Saturday against host Fort Wayne at 11 a.m. CT and Quinnipiac at 3:30 p.m.

"Spots are changing every day in practice," said Paulus. "They are coming in every day to earn their position."

Paulus has been quite honest with her team that no one has a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup. The addition of five true freshman, a redshirt freshman and a transfer sophomore has strengthened the team.

"We wanted more depth in every position and needed to make it competitive," said Paulus.

The newcomers are mirrored by a senior class of six players who helped the Cougars to the finals of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament last season and helped the program to a Division I era record of 22 victories in 2016.

"The seniors are really making strides to continue their process," said Paulus. "They are working so hard because they cannot be content."

Middle blocker Taylor Joens (Johnston, Iowa) and outside hitter Jackie Scott (Wildwood, Missouri) both were tabbed by the OVC as preseason All-Conference selections to start their senior seasons.

Article continues after sponsor message

Libero Katie Shashack (Edwardsville, Illinois), outside hitter Ashley Witt (Lincoln, Nebraska), middle blocker Carley Ramich (Neenah, Wisconsin) and outside hitter Emily Harrison (Thorntown, Indiana) also are ready to start their senior season aiming to elevate their team.

SIUE's middle hitters are four deep with Joens and Ramich looking to return as the team's starters. They are being pushed by sophomore Kiana Fields (Lafayette, Indiana) and redshirt freshman Annie Ellis (Edwardsville, Illinois).

"They each have different strengths so the substitution option will be based on what we need against a specific opponent, which is incredible," said Paulus. "We've never had the option to do that before."

All of the outside hitters can play on either side of the net, noted Paulus, with Scott, Harrison and Witt looking to lead the way. Sophomores Dylynn Otte (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and Madison McKinley (Russellville, Arkansas) as well as freshmen Rachel McDonald (Cold Spring, Kentucky) and Gabby Wimes (Kansas City, Missouri) are aiming for spots on the court.

Paulus also will have to balance offense with a solid defense.

Shashack has provided more than 1,000 digs in her first three seasons with the Cougars. Freshman Jordyn Klein (St. Charles, Missouri) also is looking for time in the back row.

SIUE ran a 6-2 offense last season with two setters. The Cougars brought in two setters this season to compete for starting slots alongside returning starter Samantha Knight (Orland Park, Illinois). Transfer Mallory Nicholson (Sugarland, Texas) and freshman Arika Johnson (Springdale, Arkansas) both have given the coaching staff a positive feel during preseason practice.

"We plan to run a 6-2 with seven really good pin options," said Paulus.

The Cougars plan to utilize their depth throughout the season. Every match could be different on who will receive the offensive and defensive opportunities.

"We can see in-match where we are struggling. We can make a sub change based on that need," added Paulus. "We're still writing lineups out. It could change from set one to set two."

More like this: