DOI announces new toolkit to help residents navigate insurance coverage requirements for behavioral health and substance use disorders claims

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) launched a consumer education awareness campaign in partnership with other state agencies and healthcare organizations across the state to help Illinois families navigate health insurance coverage for mental health and substance use disorders. DOI also announced that its new consumer mental health insurance toolkit is now available on its website http://insurance.illinois.gov.

“We want to help families make sound choices, get the right care from their coverage and be aware of the resources available through their Department of Insurance,” said Acting Director Anne Melissa Dowling. “Families are often dealing with mental health issues and need support during vulnerable moments in their lives. Our goal is to ensure that consumers gain a better understanding of their rights under state and federal insurance laws.”

DOI’s Consumer Toolkit for Navigating Behavioral Health and Substance Use Disorder Care Through Your Health Insurance Plan is a free, step-by-step, plain-language template that families and providers can use to submit requests for pre-authorization of medically necessary behavioral health services to insurance companies. The toolkit includes easy-to-follow instructions, a glossary of terms and a checklist for organizing information. Additionally, DOI directed resources within the Office of Consumer Health Insurance (OCHI) in response to families looking for assistance in navigating access to mental health and substance use disorder needs within their health insurance plans. Illinois residents can call OCHI toll-free at 1-877-527-9431, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DOI’s consumer education seminars kicked off at The Project of the Quad Cities in Moline on April 26. Upcoming seminars will be held at the following locations:

Crusader Community Health

1200 W. State St., Rockford

Thurs, May 19, 2016 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Normal Public Library

206 W. College Ave., Normal

Thurs, May 26, 2016 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Collinsville Memorial Library

408 W. Main St., Collinsville

Tues, May 31, 2016 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Komed-Holman Health Center of Near North Health Service Corporation

4259 S. Berkeley Ave., Chicago

Wed, June 1, 2016 – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

