ALTON - The hectic pace of life with the added responsibility of being a caregiver for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia can test the strongest among us. And for persons with Alzheimer’s or dementia, being in the throes of depression can multiply the challenges they already face.

Learn the signs to watch for with Kren Harmon, clinical therapist with OSF Saint Anthony’s Psychological Services, as she presents, “Depression: The Many Faces,” on Thursday, February 26; 1 p.m. at OSF Saint Anthony’s Adult Day Services. The Adult Day Services unit is located at OSF Saint Clare’s Hospital, 915 E. 5th Street, on the Ground Floor.

“We will be discussing depression and how it affects the elderly. The presentation will also include tips for Alzheimer patients who have depression, as well as their caregivers,” Harmon said. “Depression can affect anyone at anytime. If you know the signs, you will be in a better position to help your loved-one and/or yourself.”

Since 1986, OSF Saint Anthony’s Adult Day Services has provided daily care, activities and transportation, for participants, with varying degrees of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Various educational and support services are also provided to the families and caregivers of the participants.

For more information about OSF Saint Anthony’s Adult Day Services, or to register for this program, please call 463-5333.

