July 11, 2011 -- ALTON, IL – WellSpring Resources is one of five community behavioral health organizations chosen by the National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare (National Council) to participate in a Depression Care Collaborative to improve the quality of treatment for persons with depression. This year-long project seeks to measure patient responses to depression treatment to guide improvements in care.

An estimated 1 in 10 U.S. adults report depression. Depression is a major cause of disability, lost productive time among workers, and death by suicide in the United States. On average, people living with depression go for nearly a decade before receiving treatment, and less than one-third of people who seek help receive minimally adequate care.

The National Council’s Depression Care Collaborative participants will receive expert consultation from the Institute for Clinical Systems Improvement. The project seeks to introduce standardized tools and measurements for depression screening and treatment – including regular tracking of PHQ-9 scores – and encourage treatment changes when the response to treatment is inadequate. The project focuses on care management – routine follow-up, education and support, treatment adherence and side effect management and increasing patient skills in goal setting and self-management of their depression.

The five healthcare organizations chosen to participate in the National Council’s Depression Care Collaborative are:

Article continues after sponsor message

Community Network Services, Farmington Hills, MI

Directions for Mental Health, Clearwater, FL

Jefferson Center for Mental Health, Wheat Ridge, CO

Preferred Behavioral Health of New Jersey, Brick, NJ

WellSpring Resources, Alton, IL

“We’re very honored to be chosen to participate in this initiative. Many of the people who come to WellSpring seeking services are needing help in dealing with depression. To participate in this collaboration at the national level will not only enhance service delivery and produce improved outcomes in the treatment of depression, but is exciting and beneficial to our consumers and the community,” said Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, Chief Executive Officer at WellSpring Resources.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton, Jerseyville and East St. Louis, WellSpring provides an array of services to our communities. Compassionate, licensed therapists and medical professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, nearly 3,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s services for adults, children and substance abuse services. WellSpring – From Here, It All Changes.

The National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare is a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) association of 1,950 behavioral healthcare organizations that provide treatment and rehabilitation for mental illnesses and addictions disorders to nearly six million adults, children and families in communities across the country.

More like this: