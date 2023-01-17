SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is now accepting nominations for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame, open to adults aged 65 and older who excel in the categories of community service, education, performance and/or graphic arts, and the labor force.

“When I think about the people of Illinois, a couple of words come to mind: kindness, generosity, ingenuity, and perseverance. Each year, my administration is proud to honor four older adults who embody these values through service, education, arts, and labor by inducting them into the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Whether you know a teacher who goes above and beyond for their students or a community member who you can always find out and about lending a hand to others, we want to hear about the seniors in your life that make Illinois, Illinois.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame was established by the General Assembly in 1994 to honor older adults’ accomplishments and contributions to their communities. Each year, four Illinoisans aged 65 or older are inducted into the Hall of Fame for their work in community service, education, arts or the labor force. Nominations for 2023 inductees must be submitted by June 1. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/resources/newspublicationsandreports/halloffame.html.

“Nominating an older friend, family member or neighbor for the Senior Illinoisan Hall of Fame is a wonderful way to show them the impact of their contributions to your community,” said IDoA Director Paula Basta. “Each year, we enjoy reading the nominations to get to know Illinois’ most outstanding older adults and giving special recognition to four of them.”

IDoA serves and advocates for older Illinoisans and their caregivers by administering quality and culturally appropriate programs that promote partnerships and encourage independence, dignity, and quality of life. For information about the Department’s programs and services for older adults and persons with disabilities, visit https://ilaging.illinois.gov/programs.html or contact the Senior HelpLine toll-free at 1-800-252-8966, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

More like this: