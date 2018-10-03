GODFREY - The Illinois Department of Transportation held a public information meeting Wednesday evening at Lewis and Clark Community College to discuss the proposed construction a roundabout along Route 3 at Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane.

With input the Community Advisory Group the Department of Transportation presented the following problem statement regarding the location on Route 3:

“The transportation (all modes) related issues at the intersections of Il Route 3 with West Delmar Avenue and Pierce Lane are travel delays, confusing intersection design, the inability to accommodate for current and future traffic needs and safety issues. There is also a lack of continuous pedestrian and bicycle accommodations within the project area.”

Based on crash history, traffic volumes and the existing intersection design the two intersections are being considered for improvements which in could a roundabout at each intersection.

According to crash history records at IDOT.gov the intersections have experienced 65 reported crashes from 2008 to 2012.

“A large number of these crashes involved rear-end type of crashes – forty-two (42) were reported resulting in 14 injuries. Traffic delays, driver confusion, and drivers using local streets to avoid these intersections have been observed by the local public,” the crash history reports.

Consultants from Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen Inc. said Wednesday the design has projected a decrease of approximately 90 percent of accidents and approximately 30 percent of series accidents with injury.

The project is currently in phase one of public involvement, preliminary design, and environmental study. Phase two of the project will include final design and construction bigs with an estimated time frame of 12 to 24 months followed by phase three which will include the construction of the project with an estimated time frame of 12 to 36 months for completion.

The next Community Advisory Group meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 22, at Godfrey Village Hall.

