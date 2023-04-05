CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers that the upcoming deadline for filing 2022 state individual income tax returns is Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

"We encourage those taxpayers who have not yet filed to do so soon and file electronically with direct deposit to ensure the most efficient processing and issuance of any refunds," said IDOR Director David Harris. "Taxpayers may file electronic returns for free by using our recently enhanced online account management program MyTax Illinois and electronic filing is also available through third party software or with most tax preparers.”

MyTax Illinois has been improved this year to make filing easier than ever. The system now includes a simple question and answer format, along with tax information prepopulated from previous returns. Taxpayers can also file their individual income tax returns using MyTax Illinois with or without an account and receive immediate confirmation once their returns have been submitted.

If a taxpayer electronically files an error-free return, they should receive a direct deposit refund in approximately four weeks. Last year, IDOR received a total of nearly 6.2 million IL-1040 returns. Of those returns received, close to 5.6 million were filed electronically, or 90.3%.

Article continues after sponsor message

“IDOR works vigilantly to protect taxpayers from identity theft and continues to coordinate with the Internal Revenue Service and other states to strengthen our efforts. By verifying information on tax returns before issuing refunds, in just the last year alone, IDOR prevented over $62 million in fraudulent or erroneous refunds from being issued,” Director Harris said.

While the state of Illinois does grant an automatic six-month extension to file an IL-1040 each year, taxpayers must still pay any money owed on their returns by April 18 to avoid penalties and interest.

If a return cannot be filed by the April 18 due date, taxpayers may make an extension payment electronically through MyTax Illinois. To pay by mail, they may use Form IL-505-I, Automatic Extension Payment for Individuals Filing Form IL-1040, to calculate and make payments.

In addition to free filing of Form IL-1040 through MyTax Illinois, individuals may also utilize the site to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their refunds using the Where's My Refund? link. Taxpayers may also look up IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and when necessary, amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.

To assist taxpayers with last minute questions, IDOR will have extended telephone hours on Friday, April 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Monday, April 17 and Tuesday, April 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1-800-732-8866. The automated line also provides assistance 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For the most up-to-date information, forms, schedules, and instructions for the 2023 tax season, please visit IDOR's website at: tax.illinois.gov.

More like this: