SPRINGFIELD – December 23, 2015. The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) today issued reports on the disciplinary actions taken during March 2015 – October 2015 and November 2015.

The reports are now available at http://insurance.illinois.gov/Home/ImpLinks.asp

Editor note: Copies of the electronic orders detailing the actions as conducted by the Department are posted at http://insurance2.illinois.gov/applications/DirectorsOrders/. The electronic surveys are .pdf format.

 