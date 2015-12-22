Department of Insurance monthly disciplinary reports Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. NOW AVAILABLE ONLINE SPRINGFIELD – December 23, 2015. The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) today issued reports on the disciplinary actions taken during March 2015 – October 2015 and November 2015. Article continues after sponsor message The reports are now available at http://insurance.illinois.gov/Home/ImpLinks.asp Editor note: Copies of the electronic orders detailing the actions as conducted by the Department are posted at http://insurance2.illinois.gov/applications/DirectorsOrders/. The electronic surveys are .pdf format. Print Version Submit a News Tip