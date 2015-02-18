On Monday, February 23, 2015 from 9:00-10:00am, a free wellness seminar is being offered at Senior Services Plus. Humbert Family Dentistry will be at Senior Services Plus to speak to the general public on the services that they offer, including: cleaning and preventative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative dental treatment such as implants, partials and dentures, root canals and more.

The presentation will highlight the importance of having effective dental care that is aimed at addressing a person's overall health.

Poor oral health has been linked to serious diseases, including Diabetes, Dementia, Stroke, Heart Disease and even Rheumatoid Arthritis. Gum disease has been repeatedly linked to other diseases, as damaged gums can expose a person to additional health complications. Oral cancer, TMJ, and other oral health care issues have also been linked to further medical symptoms.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. This presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call 618-465-3298 ext. 109 or 120 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org

