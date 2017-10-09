ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 10 a.m. Monday throughout the region.

This is the advisory from the National Weather Service:

Dense fog will blanket portions of the area through

mid-morning.

VISIBILITIES: Visibilities of one-quarter mile or less at

times are expected.

Article continues after sponsor message

IMPACTS: Rapid changes in visibility will cause hazardous

driving conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A Dense Fog Advisory is issued when dense fog will substantially reduce visibilities, to one-quarter mile or less, resulting in hazardous driving conditions in many areas.

Motorists are advised to use caution and slow down, as objects on and near roadways

will be seen only at close range.

The Weather Service and Illinois State Police urged drivers to be cautious during the advisory.

More like this: