ST. LOUIS - Another round of dense fog can be expected later tonight and early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said Tuesday night.

A strong cold front will move through the region on Thursday, which will lead to a rapid drop in temperatures along with rain changing to freezing rain, then sleet, and finally snow as the colder air invades the region, the Weather Service said.

Minor accumulations of ice and snow are possible Thursday afternoon and night. Another storm system on its heels will bring the chance of snow mainly to southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois Friday and Friday night. Cold Conditions can be expected this weekend.

Rain ahead of the front on Thursday will change over to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet during the afternoon and evening hours when the colder air arrives. A light glaze of ice (less than 0.05") along with minor snow/sleet accumulations (less than 1") are expected across the area.

