GLEN CARBON - Denny's in Glen Carbon made an official announcement today that the business has reopened.

Brian Spongberg, who works for a franchise that owns Denny's, and a spokesperson for the Glen Carbon location, made the announcement.

The Denny's in Glen Carbon had closed for a brief period to make some different updates to fit business criteria by the Village of Glen Carbon.

"The health and safety of our employees and guests are paramount," Spongberg said before. "We worked closely with the City of Glen Carbon to make the necessary upgrades."

During the time the Denny's was closed, Spongberg said the Glen Carbon staff worked at other locations.

"We look forward to welcoming our employees and guests back to our store," the spokesperson said.

