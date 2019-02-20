EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department is pleased to announce the final act in the 2018-2019 Winter Concert Series. On Friday, March 1st, the theatre will host the Dennis Stroughmatt & Creole Stomp just in time to bring in the Mardi Gras weekend.

Led by French-speaking Creole fiddler and accordionist Dennis Stroughmatt, Creole Stomp keeps listeners enthralled and dancers moving on the floor with a rollicking mix of contemporary blues, swamp pop, and traditional Cajun and zydeco dance tunes. Creole Stomp shows have become legendary for the heart and passion conveyed from the stage—music with emotion and energy that literally jumps from the band. In fact, over the years the band has become informally known as “The Grateful Dead of Creole Music,” for their well-oiled, dancer-driven, crowd-pleasing marathon jams and improvisation. Traditional Louisiana Cajun two-steps, reels, and waltzes sizzle in the stew along with Creole blues and mazurkas.

The show takes place on Friday night with food starting at 5:45 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy the beautiful event spaces on the 2nd and 3rd floors of the theatre before making their way to the comfortable theatre seating for the show.

There are two ticket options for the show: $9 plus processing fees for the show only or $14 plus processing fees for the concert and pre-reception featuring heavy appetizers. Tickets are available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street.

