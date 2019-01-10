Denise Alexander named AMH January Employee of the Month
ALTON - Congratulations to Denise Alexander of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Medical Care Unit (fourth from left), who is the AMH January Employee of the Month.
Her co-workers say that “Denise has been on the weekend team on MCU for several years and recognition is long overdue. She is willing to fill any role. Denise is loved by her patients, and her co-workers look to her for guidance on a regular basis. Denise is frequently complimented for the compassionate and thorough care she gives to her patients.”
