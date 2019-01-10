Denise Alexander named AMH January Employee of the Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Congratulations to Denise Alexander of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Medical Care Unit (fourth from left), who is the AMH January Employee of the Month. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Her co-workers say that “Denise has been on the weekend team on MCU for several years and recognition is long overdue. She is willing to fill any role. Denise is loved by her patients, and her co-workers look to her for guidance on a regular basis. Denise is frequently complimented for the compassionate and thorough care she gives to her patients.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip