ALTON - Congratulations to Denise Alexander of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Medical Care Unit (fourth from left), who is the AMH January Employee of the Month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Her co-workers say that “Denise has been on the weekend team on MCU for several years and recognition is long overdue. She is willing to fill any role. Denise is loved by her patients, and her co-workers look to her for guidance on a regular basis. Denise is frequently complimented for the compassionate and thorough care she gives to her patients.”

More like this:

Apr 30, 2024 - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Donates Diapers to SIUE Head Start/Early Head Start  

Mar 18, 2024 - Madison County Catholic Charities to Host Help On The Move 2024 Fundraiser

Jan 5, 2024 - Sparks Junk Removal & Hauling Offers Free Christmas Tree Pick-Up in Alton/Godfrey

Apr 16, 2024 - Explained: Madison County Board Will Vote on Resolution to Ask Voters about Separation from Cook County

Mar 21, 2024 - Madison County Awards More Than $1.36 Million in Park and Recreation Grants

 