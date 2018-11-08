Demolition of the old concession stand at Gordon Moore Park underway
November 8, 2018 9:40 AM November 8, 2018 4:09 PM
ALTON - Demolition of the old concession stand is underway now that the new building is finished and operational, Bob Barnhart said.
“The seating area for the new building will be built over the spot where the old building was constructed,” Barnhart said, adding that the expected demo and site work for the project should be completed in the next few days.
