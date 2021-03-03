ALTON - Significant action is underway with the old Tony’s Restaurant original bar, dining and kitchen area. Demolition of the old back portion of the original Tony’s started today and on Thursday morning, the original bar and dining area will be removed.

Robert J. Sanders and Mac Lenhardt purchased the buildings in front and the old Tony’s buildings in back that are being demolished. The old Tony's original dining room, bar and kitchen area also were part of the purchase.

Early Thursday morning, apparently 4th Street in Alton will be shutdown for the next part of the demolition.

Rob Lenhardt, of Mac’s Timeout, the owner of the property, said the area will be filled in and asphalted after it is torn down and it will become a parking area for Mac’s. Also, another key is it will allow much more space for loading supplies to Mac’s from the back area.

Rob Lenhardt said the changes will be very positive in the end with the new asphalted parking lot for Mac’s customers, a designated spot for Mac’s supplies to be unloaded, and two new businesses in front with the rehab that is being done. Also, the two old Tony’s buildings were in need of much rehab, so that problem will be eliminated.

Stutz Excavating is doing the demolition and Robert Sanders Waste Systems is handling waste removal.

In the end, with the rehab of the old buildings, expanded parking and expansion of Mac's to come, Downtown Alton will receive a significant tax boost/new places for customers.

