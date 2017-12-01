ALTON - Residents should see some big changes in the old Alton train station over the next week as inside abatement work inside nears the end and demolition gets closer.

Kristen South, a Union Pacific director of media relations, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, said today that things are going right according to plan with the inside abatement work.

American Demolition of Elgin has equipment positioned outside the old Alton train station structure ready for action. South said work began on the interior on Nov. 27. She said all the proper permits have been obtained and plans have been made to meet EPA standards.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker checked with Alton Director of Development and Housing Greg Caffey on Thursday and Caffey said Union Pacific had not applied for a demolition permit, but Walker said it is imminent and he looks to see the old station down in the very near future.

South said today within two weeks they hope to have the train station down and the demolition completely finished.

“They will start the demolition as soon as the abatement work is finished,” she said. “We have filed all the paper work and requirements from the EPA on that. What happens once that is done is it will become basically a green space and part of our overall footprint.

"We will keep the parking area and that will be closed off to the public as we will use it as a place to stage equipment and vehicles. We own the Alton Multimodal Transportation Station itself and the parking, along with this area.”

South said the present old train station is a safety concern for Union Pacific because it is right by the tracks.

“We just want to be good neighbors in the community and keep our property safe,” she said.

