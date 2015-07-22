Jersey County Fair President Phil Ringhausen said he was satisfied with the overall production of the weeklong event.

He talked about the parade kicking it off as a big success, but each day the same followed. The Demolition Derby on Sunday night attracted a good crowd, he said.

“The crowds were down a little with the weather and I think the economy, but a lot of people came to pull on the tractor pull nights,” Ringhausen added. “We had a real good show, pulling until midnight on Friday night and 1 p.m. Saturday night.”

The Demolition Derby had 30 cars and those battled mud in the field.

“Overall it was a good fair,” Ringhausen said. “We are happy; you never know how everything will turn out.”

