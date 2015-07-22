 Action was hot at the annual Jersey County Fair Demolition Derby on Sunday night. (Photos by Charles Thomas)

Jersey County Fair President Phil Ringhausen said he was satisfied with the overall production of the weeklong event.

He talked about the parade kicking it off as a big success, but each day the same followed. The Demolition Derby on Sunday night attracted a good crowd, he said.

VIDEO FROM JERSEY DEMOLITION DERBY:

 

“The crowds were down a little with the weather and I think the economy, but a lot of people came to pull on the tractor pull nights,” Ringhausen added. “We had a real good show, pulling until midnight on Friday night and 1 p.m. Saturday night.”

The Demolition Derby had 30 cars and those battled mud in the field.

“Overall it was a good fair,” Ringhausen said. “We are happy; you never know how everything will turn out.”

