The Jersey County Fair is closing in style on Sunday with a Demolition Derby after two successful tractor-pull competitions on Friday and Saturday.

The Jersey County Demolition Derby begins at 6 p.m. and there should be a crowd pleaser. Grandstand and infield tickets are $10 each.

Jersey County Fair President Phil Ringhausen said the different events during the week were excellent and well attended.

“We started the week off with a really good parade,” Ringhausen said. “The parade just keeps growing and growing. We had a lot of the up and coming bull riders on Thursday night. Many get points on their circuit for competing in that.”

Ringhausen said the beauty pageant; talent show and tractor pulls were all big draws.

“We had our locals in the tractor pulls on Friday night, then the national ones on Saturday night. Many of the fairs have been rained out so we had some of the top people in the circuit here on Saturday.”

The Jersey County Fair president said he expects an active crowd for the Demolition Derby, always one of the more popular fair events.

“We opened up our demo derby to everyone this year, so I am anxious to see how many cars we come up with tonight,” he said. “Anybody in the state or surrounding counties can take part. This is the first year for it, so I am hoping it helps.”

