EAST ALTON - A pair of nearby explosions created what was described as “a bit of a ruckus" in parts of East Alton and Wood River Thursday morning.

East Alton Police reported the blasts that shook some houses around 8:00 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. Thursday was related to the ongoing demolition of the old Wood River Power Station plant.

The East Alton Police Department was called about the blasts, but then it was discovered it was part of the ongoing demolition.

Commercial Liability Partners purchased the Wood River Power Station plant and nearby acres in 2019 and has been in the process of demolishing and clearing the site for future development.

The old Wood River Power Station was previously owned by Dynegy and retired in mid-2016. The Wood River Power Station included two coal-fueled units that entered commercial operation in 1954 and 1965 respectively.

