WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Robin Kelly, Chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois, responded to today’s announcement that the U.S. added 531,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.6 percent:

“Today’s jobs report is another step forward in our nation’s economic recovery from the pandemic. Throughout this crisis, Illinois Democrats have taken bold, decisive action to protect public health while growing good-paying jobs, raising wages, and supporting small businesses. From the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress to multiple state and local COVID relief efforts here in Illinois, Democrats are bolstering the Illinois economy and delivering for our state’s working families.”

