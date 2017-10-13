CHICAGO - Democratic candidate for Governor, Bob Daiber, announced that Jonathan W. Todd, a Chicago Social Worker, will join him on the ticket for his bid for the 2018 nomination. Daiber said. “Jonathan is a person who knows the issues of Chicago because he works to solve them every day in his job.” The Daiber campaign has interviewed a long list of possible running mates. “Jonathan Todd is a good choice because of his working knowledge” stated Daiber.

Todd is 49 years old and is married to his wife, Stacy. The couple lives on the west side of the city in the Austin community and are parents of their four-year old daughter. Todd has worked for the Association House of Chicago for thirteen years. Todd has been politically active in Democratic politics as a community organizer, campaign volunteer, and strategist for numerous candidates. While Todd has never held public office, Daiber indicated that he is comfortable with him in the Lieutenant Governor’s spot because of his knowledge of social services and his understanding of government to help solve social problems. Daiber also welcomes the volunteer base that Todd will bring to his campaign.

Daiber stated, “Jonathan has a background to help lead the charge to end violence in Chicago and around the state. I feel very good that Jonathan has worked with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Department of Human Services (DHS).”

Todd holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from Roosevelt University. He has over twenty years of experience in social work.

Todd stated, “I am excited to join Bob Daiber in this gubernatorial race because Bob has an extensive background in public service and education. I began to follow Bob in his campaign last spring and have been impressed with his knowledge and detailed answers. We will be a good team because we will work to move the state forward and unite Illinois.”

