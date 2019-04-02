GODFREY – During a forum for the six candidates running for Godfrey Village trustee race, candidate Dr. Richard Jones referred to “hanky panky” in regards to the $13.5 million sale of the village's sewer district to Illinois American Water.

Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick later clarified Dr. Jones's statement at the forum. He told Riverbender.com incumbent candidate Joseph Springman III refused to vote for the sale unless a property was purchased by the village from a friend of his. This statement was originally backed by fellow incumbent candidate Karen McAtee, who also serves as the village's mayor pro tem. Both Dr. Jones and McAtee have been endorsed by Mayor McCormick for Tuesday's elections. Springman was not.

When asked about that allegation, Springman said he would not vote for the sale of the sewer system unless the people of Godfrey were able to use some of the money for that sale to help offset the approximate $8.60 increase in monthly sewer bills across the village. Springman said as many as two-thirds to three-fourths of Godfrey residents utilized the sewer system.

The property in question was the former sight of DJ's Truck Service on Herter Street. It is in an area of Godfrey zoned as “industrial” with five acres and two buildings. It was sold to the village at a price of $600,000 following a unanimous vote to purchase it. An additional $300,000 was provided by Illinois American Water for the purchase of the property as well, meaning the village had to invest $300,000 into it. Springman said he wanted it to be used for the Godfrey Street Department.

“It's located in an industrial park, and it would cost us $1.2 million to build something like that,” he said.

Springman also disputed the mayor's assertion he was “buddies” with former owner. He said he would get his vehicles serviced at the shop and also maintained its electrical systems. McAtee told Riverbender.com she believed Springman was friends with the former owner because of the knowledge he had of the property.

Pam Myers, the executor of the estate and sister of the former owner confirmed the village purchased the property for $600,000 and lauded its usage for the Godfrey Street Department, which is currently in the process of moving there from the Godfrey Road.

“It would make a great place for the highway department,” she said. “It definitely helps clean up Godfrey Road. They've been doing a great job knocking down that hotel and that service station. We just need to move the highway department out of the way.”

Myers also confirmed she knew Springman through her brother, who has been dead for eight years.

Fellow Godfrey Village Trustee Jeff Weber said Mayor McCormick's assessment was correct, stating Springman told his fellow trustees he would vote for the sale of the sewer if that property could be purchased. Weber said he would have not voted for it otherwise.

“It's been on the market for two years, in my opinion, it was not the time to buy that property,” he said. “You have to wait for a bit like with new cars. You never buy the first price. You wait and negotiate.”

Weber did say, however, Springman advocated for a fund to offset the cost increase for Godfrey voters, but added he did not discuss it until after the statement regarding the property.

This was disputed by Springman who said he wanted to lock the entirety of the revenue from the sewer sale into an account for the village residents to prevent a "money grab from the village." This was voted against by every trustee with the exception of Nathan Schrumpf, Springman said.

Schrumpf said neither he nor Springman cared if the property was purchased by the village or not. He said the property purchase and sewer sale were on the same agenda. In fact, he said the item to purchase the property was set to go for a vote after the sewer sale, something he argued against.

“I tried to get the agenda changed around so it would be Herter and then the sewer,” he said. “So there wouldn't be any conflict. Basically, after the $300,000 from Illinois American Water, it became a non-issue, because that property was a good deal at $600,000. The sewer sale is a completely separate issue.”

During that meeting, Schrumpf said the sewer sale and property purchase were discussed at the same time. He said Alton corporate counsel Jim Schrempf helped broker the deal and helped to resolve each issue.

When asked why he wanted the items switched on that agenda, Schrumpf said some of the trustees and the mayor were “making it out like we held them over the barrel,” regarding the sewer sale vote – a sentiment he explicitly denies.

Both the sewer sale and the property purchase were approved unanimously by all six trustees.

