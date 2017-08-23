Delynn Semaj Riddlespriger
August 23, 2017 11:14 AM
Name: Delynn Semaj Riddlespriger
Parents: Ky’arra Womack and Demarco Riddlespriger of Alton
Birth weight: 8 lbs 3 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Time : 5:40 PM
Date: August 18, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Dynver Reed (2)
Grandparents: Alicia Pigee, Alton; Craig Womack, Alton
Great Grandparents: Jacquline Slack, Alton, David Pigee, Alton