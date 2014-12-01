Vicki Graham, President of the local Wood River Kappa Omicron Chapter, Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc., announced today the sorority will award $12,500.00 this year to students specializing in Guidance and Counseling. Grants are awarded to Students at the Graduate level, based upon their scholastic ability and financial need.

To obtain an award application, please visit the Delta Theta Tau website at www.deltathetatau.org or write to:

Delta Theta Tau Sorority, Inc., Philanthropy Committee Chairman

500 S. Colfax

Martinsville, IN 46151-2309.

A stamped self-addressed envelope must accompany any requests for application. Applications are reviewed by the Philanthropy Committee of our sorority in February each year and applications for the Summer Session of 2015 or the Academic Year of 2015-2016, must be postmarked no later than December 10, 2014.

Delta Theta Tau Sorority has been associated with this project since 1959 and has given $638,799.20 to 701 individual students throughout the United States.

