DELHI - No injuries are reported after several agencies responded to a fire on Delhi Farms Road. The fire was reported to property owners by passersby who said their barn was on fire.

Firefighters from Jerseyville, Brighton and the QEM Fire Protection District worked to extinguish the blaze after the barn became fully involved. No damage was done to nearby homes or property and the fire was being extinguished early Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Jersey County Sheriff's Office also responded to the call.

