COLLINSVILLE –The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a weekend lane restriction that will have an affect on traffic.

IDOT said today a lane restriction will be encountered on the I-270 Mississippi River Bridge, near Granite City. Weather permitting, the westbound right lane will be closed at 9 a.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018. It is anticipated the lane will be re-opened at 5 a.m. on Monday, April 16, 2018.

IDOT said the lane restriction is needed to repair the bridge deck. It is anticipated this lane restriction will result in significant traffic delays, motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes.

Traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions. The Department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.

