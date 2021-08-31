EDWARDSVILLE - While there was no organized “marching” through the streets of downtown St. Louis, that did not prevent the LGBTQAI+ community from coming together for a time of enjoyment, celebration, and networking during an in-person event Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 28-29 at Ball Park Village. Joining in the festivities to commemorate STL PrideFest and to represent Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s SafeZone were approximately 15 students, staff, and faculty.

COVID canceled last year’s parade and postponed this year’s observance until this past weekend. Vendors came out to provide services and resources customized to meet the needs of the LGBTQAI+ community, according to Jennifer Hernandez, Ph.D., associate professor in the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior’s (SEHHB) Department of Teaching and Learning. Hernandez is SafeZone faculty co-chair with Rex Jackson, associate director of Resident Life, and Nick Niemerg, assistant director of Constituent Relations.

Live music events included DJs like Spinderella and performances from Tiffany, Neon Trees, and Natasha Benningfield.

“It was a celebration of love and pride in who you are,” added Hernandez. “The community was able to network and advocate for one another.

“SIUE was able to network with local organizations to support the needs of our own LGBTQAI+ community here on campus. We brought back a plethora of resources and information to add to our own website. We also talked up our campus to young high school students seeking post-secondary education, conversed with some alumni, and solicited donations for our scholarship.”

