The roster moves continue for the St. Louis Cardinals as the team has announced the contract purchase of infielder Paul DeJong from Memphis (AAA). The move was necessitated as second baseman Kolten Wong has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left elbow strain, retroactive to May 27th.

The 23-year old DeJong leads Memphis with 11 home runs this season and was hitting .294 with 31 RBIs in 46 games. A 4th round draft pick in 2015, DeJong has played 37 games at shortstop this year, four at 2nd base, and three at 3rd base.

For Wong, he was a late scratch from the lineup in last night’s game. This is a recurrence of the left elbow discomfort which forced him from the game on May 20th.

DeJong (pronounced de-YONG) has been assigned uniform number 11 and will be making his Major League debut when entering a game.

Greg Garcia will start this afternoon’s game at second base for the Cardinals.

photo credit: Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports