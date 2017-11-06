The “best year” of his life just keeps getting better for St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong, who has been named as a finalist for the Jackie Robinson National League Rookie of the Year Award by the Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA).

After hitting a home run in his first MLB at-bat on May 28th, DeJong went on to hit 24 more bombs and finished with 65 RBIs. He also led all NL rookies with a .285 batting average and was tied for first with 26 doubles.

The St. Louis Cardinals have six Rookie of the Year winners, the last being Albert Pujols in 2001.

DeJong is joined by LA’s Cody Bellinger and Pittsburgh’s Josh Bell as finalists for the award.

Other BBWAA finalists:

NL MVP:

Paul Goldschmidt

Giancarlo Stanton

Joey Votto

AL MVP:

Jose Altuve

Aaron Judge

Jose Ramirez

NL Cy Young:

Clayton Kershaw

Max Scherzer

Stephen Strasburg

AL Cy Young:

Corey Kluber

Chris Sale

Luis Severino

NL Manager of the Year:

Bud Black

Torey Louvullo

Dave Roberts

AL Manager of the Year:

Terry Francona

A.J. Hinch

Paul Molitor

AL Rookie of the Year:

Andrew Benintendi

Aaron Judge

Trey Mancini

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports