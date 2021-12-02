EDWARDSVILLE - A defendant’s argument that his four prior felonies were not committed in Illinois did little to shorten his sentence of five years.

Circuit Judge Kyle Napp told defendant T’Athony Brown, 26, of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Wednesday that she did not consider an argument from Brown that his other felony convictions were Missouri probation violations and that he should; therefore, be, entitled to probation. He argued that he was guilty of no more than missing meetings.

The judge disagreed. Brown has a previous conviction from Missouri for tampering with a motor vehicle, a felony. Criminal history is considered in sentencing decisions, regardless of where the previous offenses occurred.

Brown was convicted in Madison County on Sept. 28 of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was found not guilty of a weapon by a felon.

Police became suspicious after an April 21 chase at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. The 2016 Lincoln MSK, missing from Missouri, eventually crashed into a ditch along Interstate 255.

Assistant State’s Attorney Cara Tegel said during the trial that police had seen two men bail out of the stolen vehicle after the crash.

Pontoon Beach police then spotted Brown running along Interstate 255 after dark, during a rainstorm because he was “training for a fight.” Tegel said Brown was involved in three different high-speed chases that night and that, when they arrested him, he was covered in mud and grass stains

Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Wykoff asked the judge Wednesday for a 10-year sentence. Brown may get a day off for each “good” day he serves.

She said she appreciates the efforts of the Pontoon Beach Police Department and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force in working on the case.

