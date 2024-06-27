ALTON – Deena M. Brown, APRN, a board-certified family nurse practitioner (American Academy of Nurse Practitioners), is expanding her women’s health specialty care by adding appointments through OSF Medical Group - Bethalto.

Female patients 14 years of age and older seeking access to women’s health specialty care can meet with Ms. Brown one Friday a month from 7:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., in the OSF Medical Group office location at 404 West Bethalto Drive (Bethalto). Appointments with Deena in Bethalto can be scheduled by calling (618) 377-6410.

Brown’s decision to expand her women’s health specialty care practice is centered on the objective to encourage preventive health for women. “There’s definitely a need for better access to women's health specialty care services in the Riverbend region,” says Brown. “I see this as an ideal opportunity to compliment my existing primary care and women’s health specialty practices in Alton – which I’ll continue to provide to Riverbend region residents.”

Ms. Brown’s women’s health specialty care will encompass a variety of services that make up what’s considered to be included in an annual “well woman” exam, including but not limited to:

Vital sign check: including weight, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI)

including weight, blood pressure and body mass index (BMI) Breast exam: clinically indicated for women over 40 annually; this includes visual and manual exams of both breasts, underarms and the area underneath the clavicle for changes or abnormalities

clinically indicated for women over 40 annually; this includes visual and manual exams of both breasts, underarms and the area underneath the clavicle for changes or abnormalities Pelvic exam: includes examination of the external genitalia; speculum exam of the vagina and cervix and internal exam of the uterus, cervix and adnexa (biannual)

includes examination of the external genitalia; speculum exam of the vagina and cervix and internal exam of the uterus, cervix and adnexa (biannual) Cancer screening: learn more about breast, cervical, and other types of gynecological cancers

learn more about breast, cervical, and other types of gynecological cancers Sexually transmitted infections (STI) screening: chlamydia, gonorrhea, and genital herpes

chlamydia, gonorrhea, and genital herpes Health maintenance: learn what prevention measures are recommended; screenings and immunizations based on age and other risk factors

learn what prevention measures are recommended; screenings and immunizations based on age and other risk factors Health lifestyle counseling: counseling and risk factor reduction interventions to minimize health risks

counseling and risk factor reduction interventions to minimize health risks Preconception counseling: if you’re planning to become pregnant, it’s recommended to speak with a woman’s health care provider to discuss any risk factors

Brown initially began offering women’s health specialty care services in June 2023 through OSF Medical Group – Alton in addition to her primary care practice that’s also through OSF Medical Group – Alton.

Learn more about Ms. Brown – as well as all primary and specialty care providers with OSF Medical Group in the Riverbend region – by visiting www.osfsaintanthonys.org.

