GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning division will be offering a grant writing course this fall on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

“For today’s non-profits, grants are becoming a necessary measure – yet the process can be very overwhelming,” said College for Kids Clerk Danielle Gillespie. “Our goal is to offer a course that suggests practical solutions for anyone taking on the grant writing challenge for their organization.”

CCL Instructor Hannah McClellan has worked in non-profits for 15 years and has honed her grant writing skills over that time. She has successfully written grants worth more than $2 million and managed grants worth more than $3 million.

“Grants often supply needed funds to an organization, and grant writers should understand the importance of proper management of grant funds, once received,” McClellan said. “Grant Writing Basics is designed for new non-profits or individuals new to the process.”

During Grant Writing Basics, participants will learn how to decode the mystery of writing grants. Topics covered will include: prerequisites before the grant writing begins, the types of grant funders, the components of a typical grant application, and tips to improve grant proposal. Participants will also practice writing an essential component of proposals.

This course is designed for grant writing beginners and will take place Wednesdays, Aug. 23 - Sept. 20 from 6-8 p.m. The deadline to register is Aug. 21. Cost is $79.

For more information or to enroll, visit www.lc.edu/CCL or call Gillespie at (618) 468-5701.

