WOOD RIVER - Tom DeClue III, President of GRP Mechanical Co. in Bethalto, has been known for his service and kindness to the causes of this region.

GRP offers a variety of services from commercial plumbing, to heating, and air conditioning installation, and has accounts such as Ameren Illinois, Allis-Chalmers, and Phillips 66 in Wood River.

"Today, flag poles were erected at the Wood River Police Station thanks to DeClue and GRP," Wood River Mayor Cheryl Maguire said.

"GRP has worked the past several months designing this flag pole display," Maguire said in proud fashion on Wednesday. "They donated the materials and labor for this project."

Mayor McGuire continued by saying: "The City of Wood River appreciates the generous donation from GRP and Tom DeClue III. This is an example of how small cities and local businesses can work together for the betterment of the community.”

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells echoed his appreciation with these comments: "Through a conversation which started with Reggie Sparks and GRP Mechanical Co.'s Tom DeClue, a unique flag pole design was built by Mark Wadlow. The flag poles themselves represent the former refinery property the police department is built upon. The American Flagpole is equipped with a blue light. The light is to be illuminated in honor of an officer killed in the line of duty. Our hope is that this light is never illuminated.

"GRP Mechanical Co. donated the labor and material for the flag poles. RCS Construction donated the concrete and labor for the pad. The flag poles were installed in the location of a Police Officer Memorial, to be built in honor of those who have made a great sacrifice. Chief Samuel Thompson and Officer John Phipps were killed in the line of duty in the City of Wood River.

"Thank you to GRP Mechanical Co. and RCS Construction for their generous donation to this project!"

DeClue agreed when Chris Stanley said a few years ago that GRP needed to do something to help revitalize Wood River. He said he thought the flag pole donation was a start.

DeClue III said he hopes the new flag pole is somewhat of a catalyst for others, as to what they might do creatively to help Wood River.

“At GRP, we have always been about relationships with people,” DeClue III said. “We are very honored to be in a position to help and glad to do this project for the City of Wood River Police Station.”

