WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after learning that the Department of Education’s gainful employment rule was upheld in a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals D.C. Circuit to deny an appeal by a national for-profit college trade group.  The appeal was brought by the Association of Private Sector Colleges and Universities on behalf of the for-profit college industry.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Rather than fighting standards designed to ensure students are receiving quality education for the price they are paying, the for-profit college industry should be spending their time and money improving their curriculum to meet those standards,” said Durbin.  “Today’s decision is a win for students, their families and taxpayers who have been victimized by this industry for far too long.”

Durbin has worked for more than five years to shine a light on the practices of the for-profit college industry which delivers student outcomes that are questionable and end in much higher rates of student loan defaults than other sectors of higher education.  For-profit colleges account for 40% of student loan defaults though they only enroll 10% of all college students.

More like this:

Feb 4, 2024 - Durbin Introduces Bill To Create Interagency Committee To Improve Oversight Over For-profit College Industry

Feb 7, 2024 - Durbin, Duckworth Talk Accessiblity Of Higher Ed, Job Training Programs With Illinois Higher Education Leaders

Oct 24, 2023 - Durbin, Waters Introduce Class Act To Give Students Defrauded By For-Profit Colleges Their Day In Court

5 days ago - Durbin Joins Colleagues In Pressing Navient To Cancel Loans Of Borrowers Scammed By For Profit Colleges

Mar 11, 2024 - Durbin, Duckworth Join Colleagues To Voice Concerns Over FAFSA Form Error Harming Students In Mixed-Status Families

 