EDWARDSVILLE - With COVID-19 ramifications, the City of Edwardsville is excited to remind the community the popular Annual Winter Market will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, December 5, during Edwardsville's Downtown in December Celebration.

The Winter Market will be an expanded footprint located where the Goshen Market is located on the side of the Madison County Court House building down St. Louis Street and in front of Newsong Church in Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

"This expanded layout will allow for more distance between vendors and more room to spread out," Trina Vetter, special events coordinator for the City of Edwardsville, said. "This, along with other COVID-19 safety measures, will give the community a safer place to do some holiday shopping."

Vetter said the 2020 Winter Market will have 44 vendors featuring artisans, baked goods, crafters, locally grown items, and unique, boutique gifts and products from the neighborhood and the surrounding communities.

"After the market is over at noon, take a stroll down Main Street and visit other shops that are open that afternoon," Vetter said. "Grab some lunch at one of the many restaurants to take home and enjoy. We encourage people to buy local for the holidays!

"For more information visit our website at www.cityofedwardsville.com or contact the Parks Office at (618) 692-7538. Also, watch the City of Edwardsville Parks and Recreation Facebook page for links to the vendors after the market and information on other holiday events in the area.

More like this: