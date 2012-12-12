It is truly amazing what we look at daily and take for granted; the Mississippi River is truly awe-inspiring. It does not take one long to see, after the drought this past summer, if the Mississippi shuts down, so does the American economy.

While humans rely on it for the fresh water, there is much diverseness. There are 1,200,000 square miles of watershed, with tributaries reaching into 31 states and 2 Canadian provinces. There are 260 species of fish living in the River. It is a migratory flyway used by 60% of birds.

While other nations have great rivers, none possesses one adjacent to the world’s largest contiguous stretch of farmland. The River drains about 42% of the U.S. land mass and accounts for 92% of the nation’s agriculture exports. There is $54,000,000,000 of agriculture products produced in the MississippiRiver basin each year, which travel on 4,267 miles of commercial waterways. Over 500,000,000 tons of cargo and commerce are moved on this system, accounting for 92% of the nation’s agricultural exports. Ten percent of the nation’s $15 trillion in gross domestic product comes from the MississippiRiver basin. As one can see, the River is a vital component of agriculture, commerce, recreation, and relaxation with a huge ecological impact. The Mississippi River provides millions of people with employment and day to day needs for survival and comfort.

On the clean air side of the equation, a typical inland barge can carry the same amount of dry cargo as 16 rail cars or 70 semi-trailer trucks. One barge can also carry the same amount of liquid as 46 rail cars or 144 semi-trailer trucks. This means less wear and tear on our highways, a significant reduction in air pollution, and a much safer mode of transportation.

Over 621 megawatts of power are also produced at various points along the River.

To those of us who live in the communities along the River, we have experienced floods, droughts, and maritime disasters. We in river cities have learned to roll with the flow.

It is our obligation to protect the ecology and environment of this natural resource. We are fortunate to have the NationalGreatRiversResearchCenter and its continuing studies of the ecology of this natural wonder. I would also like to offer a special thanks and acknowledgment to the Corps of Engineers for their endless achievements and constant balancing act of trying to work with everyone concerned from ecologist, farmers, fishermen, boaters, hunters, barge lines, and recreational boaters, to name a few.

As a member of the Mississippi RiverCities and Towns Initiative representing the State of Illinois, I am looking forward to our association of mayors traveling to Washington in March to bring awareness and form a political caucus regarding what the River means to millions of us, namely the importance and economic future for our communities and all of America.

It is a proven fact people like to be by water and businesses like to be by people. The importance of a viable river with concern for all users makes us all a winner!

Information and statistics provided by the fall issue of “Our Mississippi”

