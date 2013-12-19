Alexis Fisher of Alton Middle School and Alex Macias of Gilson Brown Elementary School were named as Students of the Month for December by the Alton Area Optimist Club.

The Alton Area Optimist Club gives a $25 gift card to the student as well as a $25 donation to a non-profit organization of the student’s choice.

Alexis Fisher is the daughter of Michael and Genevieve Fisher of Godfrey. She chose St. Louis Bread Company for her gift card and 5 A’s Humane Shelter for her donation. Alexis is in 8th grade at Alton Middle School and is a member of the National Junior Honor Society. Alexis participates in softball, track and volleyball. She assists her grandmother with making afghans for disabled Veterans and the homeless. Alexis also volunteers to walk the dogs for the elderly people who live in her grandmother’s neighborhood. Alexis also makes cards to send to veterans and the Veteran’s Hospital.

Alex Macias is the son of Barry and Maria Macias of Godfrey. He is in 1st grade at Gilson Brown Elementary. Alex chose Target for his gift card and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for his donation. Alex loves school. He makes good grades has a good work ethic and likes to be challenged. Alex participated in the Read, Right, and Run marathon. He is a cafeteria and classroom helper and participates in youth basketball and soccer. Alex and his Mom volunteer at the school’s concession stand.

The Alton Area Optimist Club is a youth oriented community service organization that has been in existence for over 60 years in the Riverbend area. The Alton Area Optimist club sponsors various youth sports teams, supports Boys and Girls Scouts, participates in the Rock Springs Celebration of Lights, Memorial Day Parade, and supports school activities such as poster contests and the Elementary and Middle School Students of the Month. The Alton Area Optimist is also a yearly sponsor of the 1st Responder Recognition Dinner. Our biggest activity is the bestowing of several college or trade school scholarships to area high school students each year.

