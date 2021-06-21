ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The deceased victim in the apparent murder/suicide is positively identified as Johnesia Murry, 29 years of age, of the 1600 block of Rosado Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63138. The deceased suspect is positively identified as Angelo Jackson, 28 years of age, of the 1600 block of Rosado Drive in St. Louis, Missouri 63138.

The two were in a romantic relationship with one another.

At 5:10 a.m. on June 18, 2021, St. Louis County Police Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service of a vehicle accident in the 11400 block of Bellefontaine Road. Upon arrival, responding officers located a single-vehicle accident. A vehicle left the roadway, struck a utility pole, and came to rest.

An adult female, believed to be in her late-20s, was located in the vehicle. She suffered from at least one apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An officer attempted to contact an adult male, believed to be in his late-20s, who exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The male, who possessed a firearm, shot himself in the head in the course of his flight. The male was transported to a local hospital for life-saving treatment but has since been pronounced deceased.

The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation, which remains very active at this time.

