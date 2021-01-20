NORTH COUNTY, MO. - The deceased in a homicide in North County Precinct on Tuesday, January 19, has been positively identified as Trevon Wright, 21 years of age, of the 12100 block of Jerries Lane in St. Louis, Missouri 63033



On January 19, 2021 at approximately 11:47 AM, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 3600 block of Dunn Road for a call for service for a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male on the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for life saving treatment where he was pronounced deceased.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this: